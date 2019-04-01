3 Firms Compete For Lead In AT&T Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- In a tight race for lead counsel and lead plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing AT&T Inc. of lying to investors about the growth of its DirecTV Now service, Pomerantz LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and Motley Rice LLC pushed back against several competing bids. Six different individual and institutional investors had vied for lead plaintiff in a flurry of motions throughout the month of May, but the competition may have narrowed as of Monday when the attorneys representing just three of those parties filed opposition bids reasserting why they would be the most appropriate choice. Pomerantz, which represents...

