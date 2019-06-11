Tech Giants Strangling News Industry, Experts Tell House

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Big online platforms such as Facebook and Google are dabbling in the same sort of anticompetitive behaviors that got Microsoft sued by the federal government nearly 20 years ago, and it's hurting the press, a House Judiciary subcommittee was told Tuesday. Much of the journalism industry's struggles in recent years are the result of uneven competition, Sally Hubbard of the Open Markets Institute said during her testimony. "The starving of journalism and the disinformation crisis are both in good part monopoly problems," Hubbard said. "These tech giants are gatekeepers that also compete with companies that must get through their gates to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS