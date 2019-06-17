Sports Betting Will Break Free Of Casinos As States Cash In

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- As online sports betting proliferates, operators of these platforms are often hamstrung by state laws requiring them to partner with traditional brick-and-mortar casinos and racetracks, yet such partnerships may soon fall by the wayside as experts say they hinder the development of the burgeoning new industry. Online daily fantasy sports operators DraftKings and FanDuel were arguably the biggest beneficiaries of last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision in Murphy v. NCAA, which has allowed states to legalize sports betting. Both got a jump-start on sports betting by taking advantage of their innovative daily fantasy sports platforms and national name recognition to become leaders in the...

