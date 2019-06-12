NJ, Texas Firms Unlawfully Pocketed Mesh Funds, Suit Says

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Law firms including Nagel Rice LLP and Potts Law Firm improperly pocketed attorney fees and expenses from the settlements of roughly 1,450 pelvic mesh cases in New Jersey state court by using invalid retainer agreements or no agreements at all, according to a proposed class action made available Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Bergen County Superior Court, says the firms unlawfully retained excessive fee percentages, deducted those fees "off the top" of gross settlement amounts, took expenses out of clients' portions of the recovery, and engaged in invalid fee-sharing. "The defendants were negligent in that their conduct fell below and...

