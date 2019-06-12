Skanska Signs $67M Contract For Boston Airport Project

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Construction company Skanska USA said Wednesday it has inked a $67 million contract with the Massachusetts Port Authority to build a canopy at Terminal C in Boston’s Logan International Airport, as the airport undergoes a major upgrade to accommodate increased passenger traffic. Construction is scheduled for a November start date and completion by late 2021 for the new canopy located curbside at the Logan terminal’s departures level, according to Skanska. The contract’s initial phase is worth $15 million, Skanska said. The project forms part of the Massachusetts Port Authority’s $2.6 billion five-year capital program approved by Massport’s board in February to...

