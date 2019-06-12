Warren Wants DOJ Antitrust Head Off Apple, Google Probes

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren demanded the head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division steer clear of reported investigations into Google and Apple, as the Massachusetts lawmaker said the antitrust chief’s past lobbying work with the tech giants means his involvement in the probes would cross ethical boundaries. "Your past work as a lobbyist for two of the largest and most scrutinized tech companies in the world creates the appearance of conflict of interest," she told Makan Delrahim in a letter Tuesday. "As the head of the antitrust division at the DOJ, you should not be supervising investigations into former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS