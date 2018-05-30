Facebook Asks 9th Circ. To Decertify Class In Face Scan Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Facebook urged a Ninth Circuit panel Wednesday to overturn a lower court's decision to certify a class of Illinois users who allege the company's face-scanning practices violate the state's unique biometric privacy law, arguing it could lead to an "enormous statutory damages award" even though users haven't been harmed. During a hearing in San Francisco, Facebook's counsel, Lauren R. Goldman of Mayer Brown LLP, told a three-judge panel that the case should have been dismissed outright, because the users haven't suffered any "real world" harm, so they don't have standing to sue based on the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2016 decision...

