Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Facebook Asks 9th Circ. To Decertify Class In Face Scan Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Facebook urged a Ninth Circuit panel Wednesday to overturn a lower court's decision to certify a class of Illinois users who allege the company's face-scanning practices violate the state's unique biometric privacy law, arguing it could lead to an "enormous statutory damages award" even though users haven't been harmed.

During a hearing in San Francisco, Facebook's counsel, Lauren R. Goldman of Mayer Brown LLP, told a three-judge panel that the case should have been dismissed outright, because the users haven't suffered any "real world" harm, so they don't have standing to sue based on the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2016 decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4360 Other Personal Injury

Date Filed

May 30, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®