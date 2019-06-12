Jailed $2B Loan Scammer Doubles Down On Tribal Defense

Law360, New York (June 12, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Former racing driver Scott Tucker told the Second Circuit on Wednesday his conviction for running a $2 billion criminal payday loan empire is flawed, returning to a tribal sovereignty defense that failed at trial even as an appellate judge called the evidence against him “overwhelming.” The 57-year-old Tucker, who used profits from his Kansas-based nationwide dunning operation to buy a fleet of expensive race cars, a private jet and a vacation house in Aspen, Colorado, made what seemed to be a low-percentage pitch for freedom before Circuit Judges Pierre N. Leval, Rosemary S. Pooler and Barrington D. Parker. “Our defense was...

