Atty Cops Plea In Extortion Case Tied To Pump-And-Dump

Law360, New York (June 12, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Long Island personal injury attorney on Wednesday admitted to taking part in what prosecutors say was a scheme by a convicted securities fraudster to try to extort $7 million from a former co-defendant and launder the funds through a religious charity. At a morning hearing before U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry in Brooklyn, Mark "Meyer" Weissman, 55, of Lawrence, New York, copped to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, namely, the enforcement of a $12.7 million restitution order against Weissman's friend Andrew Tepfer, who was convicted along with several others of a $21 million pump-and-dump scheme involving Spongetech Delivery Systems...

