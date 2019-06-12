Insurer Sues NJ Firm For Mishandling $9M Severed Leg Case

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- An insurer slapped Florio Perrucci on Wednesday with a malpractice suit in New Jersey federal court alleging its attorneys botched their defense of state agencies in litigation over a multivehicle collision that cost a woman her leg, leading to a $9 million judgment and ultimately a $3.5 million settlement. Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC attorneys Mark R. Peck and Brian R. Tipton negligently failed to assert certain immunity defenses in pretrial motions or at the 2010 trial that resulted in the judgment against the South Jersey Transportation Authority and the New Jersey State Police, according to State National Insurance Co.,...

