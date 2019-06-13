Attys In ABC Affiliate Defamation Case Lose $256K Fee Award

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Citing a recent Texas Supreme Court ruling clarifying what evidence is needed to justify attorney fee awards, an appellate court on Thursday wiped out a $256,000 award in favor of attorneys who successfully got a defamation lawsuit against an ABC television affiliate dismissed. The Ninth Court of Appeals said in light of the state high court's April ruling in Rohrmoos Venture v. UTSW DVA Healthcare LLP, a new trial is needed to determine what fees are appropriate after the toss of the defamation suit. The panel held that Michael McCabe of Munck Wilson Mandala LLP — the lead attorney for KBMT Operating Company LLC,...

