Parker McCay Ducks Malpractice Suit From NJ Concessionaire

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate court on Thursday refused to revive a concession stand business' malpractice action against Parker McCay PA, finding the company failed to establish that the firm misrepresented the terms of a settlement with New Jersey Transit over a proposed relocation to a new Atlantic City bus terminal. A trial court did not err when in September 2017 it tossed the case initiated by Atlantic City Souvenir & Snacks Inc. against the firm, as the court correctly excluded evidence presented by the company's liability and damages experts, thus undermining AC Souvenir's arguments, according to Thursday's opinion by the...

