UFC Fighter Sues Crane Operator After Deadly Dallas Collapse

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- UFC fighter Macy Chiasson is suing the owner and operator of a crane that collapsed onto her apartment building during an intense thunderstorm, killing one resident and leaving Chiasson with nothing but her dog, her phone and a pair of shoes. In a complaint filed in Dallas County Court on Tuesday, Chiasson claimed that Bigge Crane And Rigging — which owned the crane that was working on the Gabriella Tower LLC apartment building across the street from her own apartment at Elan Dallas City Lights — was negligent in its maintenance of the crane and in leaving it in a condition to fall during...

