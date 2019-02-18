States Seek Quick Win In Border Wall Funding Challenge

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- California and New Mexico asked a federal judge Wednesday to grant them a quick win in their suit against President Donald Trump’s bid to divert $2.5 billion to border wall construction by declaring a national emergency, arguing that the move contravened the will of Congress. The two states, which are among 20 challenging the wall funds, asserted that the administration overstepped its authority to transfer money from the Department of Defense under the 2019 fiscal appropriations bill. They also argued that Congress had already rejected Trump’s request for more funding for a border wall, meaning that he cannot unilaterally bypass lawmakers,...

