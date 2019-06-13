Photo Co. Asks High Court To Look At Zillow Copyright Fight

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A real estate photo company asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to hear its appeal of a Ninth Circuit decision that upended a $4 million copyright infringement award against the Zillow Group, saying the ruling highlighted a circuit split on willful infringement that the high court should clear up. VHT Inc. said the Ninth Circuit got it wrong when it decided in March to overturn a jury's finding that Zillow's copyright infringement was willful. The Ninth Circuit’s standard for determining willful infringement, which holds the infringer’s conduct has to be the “proximate cause” of the infringement, doesn’t line up with previous decisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS