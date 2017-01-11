Calif. Group Fights DOI’s Quick Win Bid In Casino Land Row

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A California community group that opposes the U.S. government’s decision to acquire land in trust for the Wilton Rancheria to build a casino has asked a D.C. federal court to toss the Department of the Interior's and the tribe’s cross-bids for summary judgment, saying the acquisition violates federal law. Community group Stand Up for California asked the court Thursday to favor instead its own motion for summary judgment, saying the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the tribe’s cross-motions don’t answer the group’s argument that the acquisition of 36 acres of land in the town of Elk Grove violates the California Rancheria...

