Analysis

Justices Could Blunt Racial Bias Cases With Comcast Ruling

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider what role racism must play in a contract decision before a discrimination case against Comcast can move forward, and attorneys expect the justices' answer will make it a little harder to keep race discrimination cases alive.

On the high court’s docket is a Ninth Circuit decision that revived a $20 billion racial discrimination case against Comcast Corp. over its consistent refusals to work with African American-owned media company Entertainment Studios. Owned by former comedian Byron Allen, Entertainment Studios contends that Allen’s skin color is the reason the studio hasn't been able to get Comcast...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

March 11, 2019

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

March 13, 2019

