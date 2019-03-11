Justices Could Blunt Racial Bias Cases With Comcast Ruling

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider what role racism must play in a contract decision before a discrimination case against Comcast can move forward, and attorneys expect the justices' answer will make it a little harder to keep race discrimination cases alive. On the high court’s docket is a Ninth Circuit decision that revived a $20 billion racial discrimination case against Comcast Corp. over its consistent refusals to work with African American-owned media company Entertainment Studios. Owned by former comedian Byron Allen, Entertainment Studios contends that Allen’s skin color is the reason the studio hasn't been able to get Comcast...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS