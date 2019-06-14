ITT Tech Lending Arm To Forgive $168M In Student Loans

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The lending arm of a bankrupt for-profit technology school ITT Technical Institute has agreed to forgive $168 million in student loans to resolve claims it pressured students into high-interest loans that tarnished their credit history, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Friday. The settlement with Student CU Connect CUSO LLC will bring debt relief to 18,000 former ITT students from 44 states and Washington, D.C., according to the bureau and state attorneys general who announced the settlement. The authorities alleged that the students endured high-pressure tactics, including threats of expulsion, to agree to loan terms they didn't understand and couldn't afford,...

