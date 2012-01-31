Seeger Weiss Says Common Benefit Fee Objections Too Late

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- NFL concussion settlement class counsel Seeger Weiss LLP was again on the defensive about attorney fees for work done for the common benefit of the class Friday, telling a Pennsylvania federal judge that recent objections to a 5% holdback from awards to fund the fees are untimely. Earlier this month, lawyers from Cummings McClorey Davis & Acho PLC asked U.S. District Judge Anita Brody to reject the 5% holdback from former players who received a medical diagnosis qualifying them for recovery prior to the effective date of the settlement. The objection comes after Steckler Gresham Cochran PLLC filed a similar objection...

