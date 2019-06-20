Shutts & Bowen Will Rep Miami In Beckham Stadium Deal

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Miami has tapped Shutts & Bowen LLP to serve as real estate-focused outside counsel in connection with soccer legend David Beckham's planned Major League Soccer stadium on city land. Shutts beat out 16 other law firms to win the outside counsel appointment, which tasks the team with negotiating real estate issues and reviewing contracts for the city with regard to the proposed Miami Freedom Park stadium complex, according to a Monday announcement. Partners Angela de Cespedes and Marc Sarnoff are leading the Shutts team, with assistance from real estate practice co-chair Florentino Gonzalez and partner Alexander I. Tachmes. De Cespedes said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS