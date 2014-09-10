Pepperidge Farm Nears OK On $22.5M Misclassification Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (June 17, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday said he wanted some more information before he'll approve a $22.5 million settlement to resolve claims that Pepperidge Farm Inc. denied employment benefits to product distributors in California, Massachusetts and Illinois by misclassifying them as independent contractors. At a short hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt asked attorneys for the Pepperidge Farm distributors to provide a little more insight into the data before he approves their motion for preliminary approval of the multimillion-dollar settlement, including the calculations behind proposed incentive awards to the named plaintiffs. Peter Rukin of Rukin Hyland...

