In The Trade Hot Seat: What Congress May Ask Lighthizer

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is in for a busy couple of days. He is slated to testify before House and Senate committees this week, where he is likely to face stern questioning from both sides of the aisle about the administration’s China strategy, a contentious trade deal vote and scores of other hot-button trade issues. President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser and negotiator is slated to appear before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday and the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday. The subject of both hearings is the president’s trade policy agenda for 2019, which will give lawmakers...

