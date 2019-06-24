Hawkins Parnell & Young Adds Trial Lawyer In Chicago

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A trial attorney for municipalities and companies who was formerly a shareholder at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney Ltd. has joined Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP in Chicago. John J. Kohnke boasts 35 years of trial experience, representing government entities as well as corporations from the manufacturing, construction and transportation industries in matters concerning employment, contract disputes, product liability and catastrophic accidents. Kohnke is the 17th attorney to join Hawkins Parnell's ranks in Illinois, according to the firm’s announcement. The 250-lawyer firm opened its Chicago office in 2017. Kohnke said he decided to change firms after 20 years because he wanted to...

