Alaska Airlines Can't Dodge Military Leave Pay Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a proposed class action accusing Alaska Airlines Inc. and its sister company Horizon Air Industries Inc. of shortchanging hundreds of pilots who took short-term military leave on pay and benefits. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice denied the airlines' motion to dismiss Alaska Airlines pilot Casey Clarkson's Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act claims, finding the court can't make a decision on various issues based on the current pleadings. The court said there wasn't enough evidence in the complaint for it to make a determination on most of the USERRA claims,...

