UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 21, 2019, 6:38 PM BST) -- The last week has seen a cryptocurrency operator facing investigations in the U.S. sue HSBC, a number of food import-export companies hit cargo giant MSC with claims, and the Lloyds-owned Bank of Scotland take on the attorney general. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Kuznetsov v. Interactive Brokers (UK) Ltd. and another Alexander Kuznetsov filed an appellants notice on June 20 against Interactive Brokers, a U.S.-based online trading broker for stocks, futures and forex. The case is Kuznetsov v. Interactive Brokers (UK) Ltd. and another, case number QA-2019-000176, in the High Court of Justice of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS