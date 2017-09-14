Ex-Time Warner Workers Try To Keep Vacation Pay Suit Alive

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of more than 8,000 former Time Warner Cable employees have urged a California federal judge not to nix their suit claiming Charter Communications shorted them on vacation time following the telecom giants' merger. Former Time Warner Cable Inc. employees Jennifer M. Sansone and Baldemar Orduno Jr. on Monday opposed Charter Communications Inc.'s bid for summary judgment, saying that the California Labor Code requires that when a worker's job is terminated, they have to be paid any vacation wages they had vested. However, they said their accrued vacation from Time Warner was carried over to Charter Communications, which they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS