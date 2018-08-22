Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Huawei Judge Will Hear Sidley Atty DQ Bid In Fall

Law360, New York (June 19, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday set a September date to hear arguments over whether to disqualify a former U.S. deputy attorney general turned Sidley Austin LLP partner from representing Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in its fight against charges including bank fraud and sanctions violations.

Prosecutors are seeking to disqualify James M. Cole from representing the Chinese smartphone maker in the criminal case accusing Huawei, two affiliates and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou of deceiving banks and the U.S. government for years about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Cole, who served as deputy attorney general from January 2011...

New York Eastern

August 22, 2018

