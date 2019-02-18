House Backs Push To Block Trump’s Border Wall Funding

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives urged a California federal judge Wednesday to block President Donald Trump’s efforts to reallocate defense dollars to a promised border wall's construction, arguing in an amicus brief the move unconstitutionally circumvents Congress’ authority to control federal appropriations. In the brief, which U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. allowed to be filed in two related cases, the House said the Trump administration is trampling on Congress’ authority by transferring $2.5 billion into a Defense Department “drug interdiction and counterdrug activities” account in order to build the wall. The House called on the court to grant a summary...

