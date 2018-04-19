Jury Convicts NXIVM Sex Cult Leader On All Counts

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury on Wednesday convicted the founder of the NXIVM sex cult, whose members included a "Smallville" actress and a Seagram heiress, of all seven counts he was facing, including racketeering and sex trafficking, prosecutors said. Keith Raniere, who has been behind bars since March 2018 when he was arrested in Mexico, will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and could be sentenced to life behind bars for his role in the purported self-help organization that prosecutors say served as a haven for forced labor and sex trafficking. "As found by the jury, Keith Raniere masqueraded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS