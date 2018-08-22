DLA Piper, Munger Attys Defend BNSF Brief To 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper and Munger Tolles & Olson LLP attorneys representing BNSF Railway Co. in a dispute with a Washington tribe over crude oil shipping have apologized for passages in a brief that the Ninth Circuit had found questionable, but said they believed the brief "candidly represents the facts and the law." The Ninth Circuit in a May 22 order had identified eight passages in BNSF's brief — filed in the company's appeal in a case brought by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community over rail shipping across its reservation land — that seemingly twisted the words of the easement agreement with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS