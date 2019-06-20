NY Eyes Zero Emissions By 2050 In Sweeping Climate Bill

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- New York legislators on Thursday put the state on a path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 with an ambitious bill that calls for building large amounts of renewable energy infrastructure, transforming the power sector and pushing to offset carbon emissions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office confirmed that the governor plans to sign the bill, which he said in a statement is “the most aggressive climate change legislation in the nation.” The New York Assembly passed the bill, known as the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, early Thursday morning in a 111-35 vote. The state now joins Colorado, California and a...

