Riemer & Braunstein, Fried Frank Lead $270M TWA Hotel Loan

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Riemer & Braunstein represented Bank of America in connection with its $270 million loan to Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson-counseled MCR Development for a new hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan is for the TWA Hotel at 154-68 Brookville Blvd. Of the $270 million figure, $40 million is new capital for the property and the remainder is assumption of prior debt. The 512-room property, which opened in May, is just east of JFK Airport, according to MCR's website. The TWA Hotel's website says it's "the...

