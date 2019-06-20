Retiree Benefits Committee OK'd In Sears Ch. 11

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday found an official committee will be needed to deal with a challenge to Sears Holding Corp.'s termination of life insurance policies for tens of thousands of retirees. In a bench ruling, Judge Robert Drain said while there might be little doubt about whether the retirees will actually see the benefits at issue it was better to appoint a committee to represent them than to "leave hanging" whether Sears violated the Bankruptcy Code when it ended their policies. In dispute is the March termination of retiree life insurance policies covering approximately 80,000 former employees. In May,...

