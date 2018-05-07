Third Witness Implicates Fund CEO As Gov't Heaps Evidence

Law360, New York (June 20, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A third witness put the former CEO of Premium Point Investments at the heart of an alleged $100 million fraud scheme Thursday as Manhattan federal prosecutors piled up evidence suggesting he knew of corruption inside the bankrupt mortgage-debt hedge fund. Fund manager-turned-cooperating witness Amin Majidi took the witness stand during a third week of Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja's criminal trial before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that opened June 5 and is expected to last through the end of the month. Majidi, who was arrested with Ahuja last year but later pled guilty, followed another cooperator, former fund trader Ashish Dole,...

