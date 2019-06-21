Dozen Firms Guide 9 IPOs Exceeding $2B To End June

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Twelve firms will steer nine initial public offerings that could surpass $2 billion during the coming week, potentially ending June with a bang as a wide gamut of issuers seeks to capitalize on a vibrant IPO market. If all deals price as scheduled, the week of June 24 will mark the busiest week for new offerings since the first full week of May, when ride-hailing giant Uber led a packed lineup of 12 issuers. Six of the 12 law firms guiding IPOs in the coming week are steering two offerings each, when counting representation of issuers and underwriters. They are Cooley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS