Podhurst Wins Atty Fees Dispute In NFL Concussion MDL

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge has recommended that Podhurst Orseck PA receive 20% of a former NFL player's settlement award in multidistrict litigation over concussion injuries related to play on the field, rejecting the player's contention that he did not hire the firm to individually represent him. U.S. Magistrate Judge David R. Strawbridge recommended that the Eastern District of Pennsylvania award Podhurst Orseck 20% of the unspecified amount that player Tim McKyer received as part of the settlement, finding that the former player cannot overcome language in a contingency fee agreement he signed that outlined how the firm would individually represent...

