Law360's Tort Report: Personal Injury & Med Mal News In Brief

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Kansas Supreme Court’s overturning of state caps on certain personal injury damages and an $11.2 million auto injury settlement in Illinois lead Law360’s Tort Report this week, an occasional feature that compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news items that may have flown under the radar. Kansas Justices Nix Pain and Suffering Damages Cap The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s cap on noneconomic damages in personal injury cases is unconstitutional because it interferes with an individual’s right to a jury trial. On June 14, the state’s highest court voted 4-2 to overturn the statutory cap on...

