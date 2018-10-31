FTC Wins Bids To Shut Down Jury Trial In Belize Fraud Case

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has granted the Federal Trade Commission's bids to deny an executive's and a marketing employee's separate requests for a jury trial in a Belize property sales case that the agency calls the largest overseas real estate investment scam it's targeted. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte in two paperless orders Friday granted the FTC's motions to strike the jury demands by Andris Pukke, who controls several real estate companies, and Michael Santos, a sales and marketing employee at one of the companies, effectively agreeing with the agency that the defendants under the Federal Trade Commission Act don't have the right to...

