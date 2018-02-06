Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ford Gets Sanctions Against Knight Law For Coaching Client

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted Ford Motor Co.'s bid for nearly $19,000 in sanctions against Knight Law Group after finding that one of the firm's attorneys improperly coached a client during a deposition in the suit over allegedly defective Ford transmission systems.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Frederick F. Mumm granted the $18,913 in costs sought by Ford for what the automaker spent for its attorneys to attend the deposition and to subsequently seek that the Central District of California impose the sanctions on opposing counsel, according to the order entered Friday in the Central District of California.

Judge Mumm determined in...

Case Information

California Central

Other Statutory Actions

February 6, 2018

