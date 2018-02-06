Ford Gets Sanctions Against Knight Law For Coaching Client

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted Ford Motor Co.'s bid for nearly $19,000 in sanctions against Knight Law Group after finding that one of the firm's attorneys improperly coached a client during a deposition in the suit over allegedly defective Ford transmission systems. U.S. Magistrate Judge Frederick F. Mumm granted the $18,913 in costs sought by Ford for what the automaker spent for its attorneys to attend the deposition and to subsequently seek that the Central District of California impose the sanctions on opposing counsel, according to the order entered Friday in the Central District of California. Judge Mumm determined in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS