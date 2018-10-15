Justices Expand Protection Of Confidential Contractor Info

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday expanded the type of "confidential" private business information that is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, handing a grocery store trade group a victory over a South Dakota newspaper seeking information about businesses participating in the federal food stamp program. In a 6-3 decision, the court held that information that is "customarily and actually treated as private by its owner and provided to the government under an assurance of privacy" falls under the protection of FOIA's Exemption 4 for "confidential" private information. The court abandoned an interpretation of Exemption 4 in which...

