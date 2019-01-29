Samsung OK'd To Seek Info Seal In Qualcomm Class Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Samsung received the Ninth Circuit's permission Monday to intervene in Qualcomm's appeal of a ruling that certified a class estimated to include 250 million cellphone buyers who allegedly overpaid because of its licensing practices, as the phone maker looks to protect confidential information. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. filed an emergency motion to intervene in the appeal for the sole purpose of seeking to seal confidential business information included in an excerpt of court records submitted by Qualcomm Inc. The electronics maker said in its Friday motion that it had also asked the lower court to seal the information and said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS