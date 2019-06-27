Real Estate Rumors: CIBC, Terra, Stellar

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- CIBC Bank has loaned $21.9 million for a project to redevelop a Florida golf course by building housing there, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The loan to developer 13th Floor Homes is for the closed Marina Lakes Golf Course in Delray Beach, where 13th Floor is seeking to build 524 units for residents ages 55 and older, according to the report. A joint venture of Grass River Property and developer Terra has landed $20.93 million in financing for a project in Coconut Grove, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The loan from TH Commercial Mortgage is for a...

