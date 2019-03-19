Music Publishers Bash Peloton's Boycott Claims In IP Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A group of music publishers suing Peloton for streaming their songs are denying they conspired to deprive the fitness startup of music licenses, painting the fitness company's defense in the copyright case as simply a "timeworn tactic." The National Music Publishers' Association and more than a dozen publishers pressed a New York federal court on Monday to discard the antitrust claims that Peloton Interactive Inc. slung in response to their allegations that the exercise company used hundreds of copyrighted tracks without permission. "Having no defense to its copyright infringement, Peloton resorts to the timeworn tactic of asserting a baseless antitrust counterclaim,"...

