Fed. Circ. Won't Let EchoStar Unit Dodge $21M IP Verdict

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a $21.1 million jury verdict against EchoStar Corp. unit Hughes Network Systems, but refused to look into whether the case merited attorney fees. The three-judge panel said there was sufficient evidence that Hughes infringed a satellite communication network patent owned by Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems and that the damages were fairly calculated. It refused to look at attorney fees, though, as the district court hadn't figured out an exact fee number yet or issued an appealable final order. Elbit accused Hughes of infringing U.S. Patent Nos. 6,240,073 and 7,245,874. The Texas federal jury in...

