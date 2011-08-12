Philly And Citibank Resolve Libor-Rigging Claims In MDL

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia has resolved its claims against Citibank in the massive Libor-rigging litigation playing out in New York federal court, although no information on the agreement was provided. The City of Brotherly Love and Citibank snagged approval Tuesday on a pair of short stipulations that would free the New York City-based financial institution from Philadelphia's antitrust claims in two lawsuits lodged in the long-running litigation. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who is overseeing the sprawling dispute, signed off on the plans the same day they were filed. Counsel for the city on Wednesday said it wasn't authorized to comment on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS