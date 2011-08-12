Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Philly And Citibank Resolve Libor-Rigging Claims In MDL

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia has resolved its claims against Citibank in the massive Libor-rigging litigation playing out in New York federal court, although no information on the agreement was provided.

The City of Brotherly Love and Citibank snagged approval Tuesday on a pair of short stipulations that would free the New York City-based financial institution from Philadelphia's antitrust claims in two lawsuits lodged in the long-running litigation.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who is overseeing the sprawling dispute, signed off on the plans the same day they were filed.

Counsel for the city on Wednesday said it wasn't authorized to comment on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 12, 2011

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®