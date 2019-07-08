Real Estate Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A massive class action concerning broker fees and a Zillow trade secrets suit are among the cases real estate lawyers will be watching in the second half of 2019. A Chicago class action could fundamentally change the way residential brokers across the country get paid, while Zillow Inc.'s suit against Urban Compass Inc. calls into what question what exactly real estate tech trade secrets look like. And lawyers also say the second half of the year could see more retail bankruptcies. Here, Law360 looks at what real estate lawyers are watching in the second half of 2019 — a pair of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS