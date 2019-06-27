DOD Names Contractors For Texas Portion of $5B Border Wall

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday identified the contractors slated to build out sections of wall along the Texas portion of the southern border, adding to its existing roster of companies tasked with carrying out the $5 billion contract. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers division in Fort Worth, Texas, will oversee the performance of the $5 billion firm fixed-price contract, which will be carried out by 13 companies. The companies will compete to provide so-called horizontal construction design-build services in support of U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Army Corps of Engineers across Texas. The DOD said in...

