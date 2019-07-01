Cannabis Suits Haunt Employers As More States Legalize

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits filed by workers who were fired or denied a job over their cannabis use are on the rise as more states legalize the drug, forcing employers to navigate between the risks of litigation and impaired employees. Danielle Moore, a partner focused on employment law at Fisher Phillips, said she has a client in the automotive industry who has been sued three times in the last year. The suits against the client, whom she declined to identify, have been filed on the East Coast and in the South, she said. “As a culture, they’re very anti-drug,” Moore said of the client,...

