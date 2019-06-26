FedEx Downplayed Cyberattack On TNT, Investors Say

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island pension fund filed a putative class action Wednesday accusing FedEx Corp. of hiding from investors losses connected to the mailing giant’s $4.8 billion purchase of TNT Express BV, including financial hits from a massive cyberattack on the European unit. FedEx executives allegedly downplayed the costs of integrating international courier delivery services TNT and soft-pedaled losses from the Petya cyberattack’s impact on the unit, the complaint alleges. FedEx stock ultimately fell when the full scope of both came to light, according to the direct investor suit filed by the Rhode Island Laborer’s Pension Fund in New York federal court. “Throughout the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS