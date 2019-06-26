Google Pulled Medical Record 'Heist' With U Of Chicago: Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Google LLC pulled off "the greatest heist of consumer medical records in history" when it got de-identified electronic health records from the University of Chicago Medical Center, which it could then re-identify using its data-mining skills, a patient said in a putative class action filed in Illinois federal court Wednesday. Matt Dinerstein said that the university broke its promise with him and hundreds of thousands of fellow patients when — thirsty for the notoriety that comes with a Google collaboration — it shared their confidential medical information with the search giant. "Ultimately, by getting the university to turn over these records, Google...

